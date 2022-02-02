ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $131,791.47 and $278.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.25 or 0.07181307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.94 or 0.99871938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055103 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.