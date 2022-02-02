Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL traded up $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $1,270.00. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $988.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

