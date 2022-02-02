Cheviot Value Management LLC Reduces Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Trebia Acquisition stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 162,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

