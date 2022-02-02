Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,188,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

