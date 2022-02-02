Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

