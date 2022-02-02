Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.57. Chindata Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 17,155 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,261.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
