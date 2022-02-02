Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.57. Chindata Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 17,155 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,261.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

