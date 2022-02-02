Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to report sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $304.93 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $193.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Shares of CHH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,413. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

