Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 14,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

About Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

