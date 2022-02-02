CIBC Upgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Buy

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

