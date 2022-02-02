CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CINT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. CI&T has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.50.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

