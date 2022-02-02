CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE CINT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. CI&T has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.50.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.
