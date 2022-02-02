Citigroup Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 481,945 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

