Citigroup Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

