Citigroup Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 75.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 588,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 51.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 414,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.57. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

