Citigroup Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.