Citigroup Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.