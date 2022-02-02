Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $18,533,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

