Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of C opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

