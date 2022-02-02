Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $7,127,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

