Citigroup Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $68.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VFC opened at $65.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

