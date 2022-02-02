Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

