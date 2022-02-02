Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Earnings Results

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.
