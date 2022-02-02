Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 24 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on Clariant in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

