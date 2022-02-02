Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,561,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,408,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 76,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

