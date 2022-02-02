Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

