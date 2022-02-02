Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 481,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 133,204 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.