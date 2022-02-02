Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

