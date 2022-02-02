Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1,018.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 58,392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,494,000. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

