Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

