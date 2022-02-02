Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 45.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

