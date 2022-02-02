Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce sales of $66.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.36 million to $66.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 359,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 645,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,471,870 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

