Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 995,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ CLVR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,411. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVR. lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

