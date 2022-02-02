Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Coastal Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Coastal Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

