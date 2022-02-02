Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

