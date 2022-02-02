Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCH. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.27).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,481 ($33.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,518.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,555.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,194 ($29.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,537 ($34.11) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,491.49). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

