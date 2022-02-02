Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

