Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $148.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $591.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $621.98 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

