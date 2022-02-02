Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $88.24. 4,074,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

