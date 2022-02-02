Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NYSE CL opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

