Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 169 to CHF 184 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

