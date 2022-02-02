Comparing Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) & Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries $2.90 billion 1.58 $140.69 million $9.54 22.65

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valmont Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $292.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries 6.13% 17.40% 6.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Valmont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Valmont Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the U.S., and also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the U.S. The Irrigation segment mechanized irrigation systems and provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture, and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. The company was founded by Robert B. Daugherty in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

