Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $66.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $54.44 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

