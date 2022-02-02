Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.35 Million

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $454.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $379.40 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 273,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,718. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.