Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will announce $454.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $658.00 million and the lowest is $379.40 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 273,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,718. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.