Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.