Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Confluent by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

