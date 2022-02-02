ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $50.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $537,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

