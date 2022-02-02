Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,421.43.

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CSU stock opened at C$2,189.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.40 billion and a PE ratio of 110.39. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,573.51 and a 12-month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,131.69.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 65.5999987 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

