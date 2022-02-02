ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 5.9%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 277,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,340,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.