ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

CNVVY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.74) to GBX 256 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

