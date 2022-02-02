Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 450,933 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450,933 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 6.64% of DMC Global worth $45,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.81 million, a PE ratio of 451.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

