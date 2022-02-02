Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

